Lucille Baza Castro, of Sinajana, passed away June 12 at the age of 71. Last respects will be held from 8-10a.m. July 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, Sinajana. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

