Lucille Baza Castro, of Sinajana, passed away June 12 at the age of 71. Last respects will be held from 8-10a.m. July 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, Sinajana. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Lucille Baza Castro
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Power cut in villages for 12 hours
- Man yells at police, leads them on a chase
- Child, 2, dies after hit-and-run Tuesday night in Upper Tumon
- 27 held at DOC for 8 days during, after Mawar
- The Guam Department of Labor has issues with San Nicolas bill
- Man accused of punching woman and child
- AG subpoenas GPA and GWA, CCU's Sanchez calls it 'a fishing expedition'
- Food assistance program open to applications starting June 22
- Recovery uncertain for Guam's last known mature håyun lågu
- Typhoon talk show comes to a close
Images
Videos
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
Strategic Island Thinking
- Kenneth Kuper Gofigan, Leland Bettis and Robert Underwood | Pacific Center for Island Security
Editor’s note: This column is the second in a two-part series, with the first running Wednesday, June 14. Read moreWe need to know more
- +2
- Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio
Editor's note: The following message is transcribed from a video sent to Guam's visitor source markets, including Korea and Japan. Read morePreparing to welcome you back with our warm håfa adai spirit
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In