Lucille “Auntie Beta" Gogo Iriarte, of Mangilao, died July 30 at the age of 74. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 13 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.

