Lucy Abraham died on October 17 at the age of 73. Nightly rosary and mass are being will start at 5:20 p.m. until October 2 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. - noon October 25 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Mass will be offered at noon followed by interment at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery in Piti.

