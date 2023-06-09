Lucy Paulino Chaco, of Surfside Talo'fo'fo, from Inalåhan, passed away June 6 at the age of 76. Rosary is being prayed at 7:30 p.m. daily at the Chaco Residence (Surfside). Mass is being said at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (excluding Thursdays), 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. Sunday at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talo'fo'fo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:15 a.m. June 16 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries