Luis Antonio Concepcion Deleon Guerrero, of Dededo and Saipan, died September 12 at the age of 69. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m. - noon October 4 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment Service will follow immediately at Vicente Limtiaco "Tiguac" Cemetery, Nimitz Hill.

