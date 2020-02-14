Luis Espinosa Alcantara

Luis Espinosa Alcantara 

Luis "Linton" Espinosa Alcantara, of Santa Rita, died Jan. 27 at the age of 75. Last respects will be held on on Feb. 18 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery on Nimtz Hill.

Tags

Load entries