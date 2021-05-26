Luisa “Bina” Valdrez Escoto, of Upper Tumon, died May 23 at the age of 83. Mass of Intention is being held at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo through June 1: 6 p.m. Mass Monday-Friday (lower level); and 5 p.m. Mass on Saturday and Sunday (upper level). Last respects will be offered from noon-2 p.m. June 2 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. June 2 at Santa Barbara Church (lower level) in Dededo. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

