Luke “Gord” Gordon Toves Paulino, familian “Bernabe"/"Katingo”, of Barrigada, died Nov. 10 at the age of 50. Rosaries are being said at 5:30 p.m. followed by Mass of Intentions at 6 p.m. until Nov. 18 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Toto. Funeral available at adasmortuary.com
Luke Gordon Toves Paulino
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man dead after suspected shooting
- Complaint: Suspect admits to stealing $930 worth of items from home improvement store
- 7 new laws enacted
- Inmate to serve 1 more year for contraband case
- Doug Moylan's attendance at GOP HQ questioned
- Barbershop robber gets 19 years
- Okkodo High to house F.B. Leon Guerrero students
- GMH contractor touts increased collections amid complaint to FBI
- Vote on abortion bill opposed
- Rugby players involved in riot removed from teams
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
All Points Bulletin
- Sgt. Maggie Naputi
Welcome to the Guam Police Department’s (GPD) Juvenile Investigations Section! Read moreProject U means safer schools
- Ray Elliot
Let me tell you about a man and a place far away from the cornfields of the Midwest: Jeff Pleadwell and Jeff’s Pirates Cove at 111 Route 4, Ip… Read moreJeff’s Pirates Cove: A place of history
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In