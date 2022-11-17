Luke “Gord” Gordon Toves Paulino, familian “Bernabe"/"Katingo”, of Barrigada, died Nov. 10 at the age of 50. Rosaries are being said at 5:30 p.m. followed by Mass of Intentions at 6 p.m. until Nov. 18 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Toto. Funeral available at adasmortuary.com

