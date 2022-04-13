Luke Imaizumi Atoigue, also known as “Lucas/Luke Out," formerly of Ordot, and recently of Dededo, died March 25 at the age of 48. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Tags

Load entries