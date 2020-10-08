Luz Annette Delgado Payumo, of Mangilao and formerly from Dededo and Inarajan, recently died. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica in Hagåtña. Burial will follow at Togcha Cemetery in Yona. For safety reasons, the family asks that everyone follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Tags

Load entries