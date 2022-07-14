Luz "Manay Luz"/"Lola" Fajutrao Hechanova, of Dededo, died July 5 at the age of 96. Last respects will be from 11 a.m. to noon July 20 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Upper Tumon. Memorial service will commence at noon. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Barrigada.

