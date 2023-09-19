Luz Evelyn Hernandez Suplido, of Tamuning, passed away Sept. 9 at the age of 80. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 1:30-3 p.m. Sept. 23 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana.
Luz Hernandez Suplido
