Lydia "Dang" Blas Flores Waki, familian Cabesa, formerly of Dededo, residing in Toto, died Oct. 27 at the age of 79. Mass of intention is offered at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao, concluding Nov. 14. Mass will be held at 8 a.m. Nov. 6, at 6 p.m. Nov. 7-9, at 7 a.m. Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12, at 8 a.m. Nov. 13 and at 6 p.m. Nov 14. Last respects will be offered from 9-11:30 a.m. Nov. 16 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church,Toto. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon. Private cremation will follow after Mass.
