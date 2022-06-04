Lydia Doria Aguirre, of Agafa Gumas, Yigo, died May 23 at the age of 90. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. June 18 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat. Interment service will follow immediately at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Hågat.

