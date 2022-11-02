Lydia Maestrado Ponce died Oct. 28 at the age of 67. Rosary is being offered nightly at 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and at 4:30 p.m. on weekends (Mass to follow rosary) until Nov. 6 at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, in Tamuning. Last respects will be held from 9, 11:15 a.m. Nov. 12 at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, Tamuning. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

