Lydia "Lyd" Marie Pangelinan,  familian Lele, of Agana Heights, died on Aug.  10 at the age of 43. A nightly rosary is being offered at 6:30 p.m. at 128 Chalan Pai Pai, Astumbo, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow on Aug. 31 at Guam Memorial Park.

