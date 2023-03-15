Lydia Palisoc Tangonan, of Yigo, died March 12 at the age of 87. Rosary is being prayed at 5:20 p.m. Monday-Thursday and weekends and at 5 p.m. Tuesday and Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 22 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Lydia Palisoc Tangonan
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Trash will have to remain at curb’
- Couple accused of tampering with jury denies conspiracy charges
- Akima spared prison time in kidnapping case
- Driver with 5 minors in vehicle accused of ramming another car
- 3 of 10 homeless people in encampment helped, housed
- Jurors find man not guilty of shooting son
- Judge dismisses case against GPD officer charged in deadly shooting
- Driver gets 1 year for 2021 traffic fatality
- ‘Making deals behind the public’s back’: Terlaje criticizes governor on land return
- Moylan: ‘Let’s see what happens’
Images
Videos
Thanks to the presence of George Santos (or Anthony Devolder or any other alias the con man may be using) being a freshman member of Congress … Read moreNew York congressmen: Faker in their ranks
Strategic Island Thinking
- Robert Underwood, Leland Bettis and Kenneth Gofigan Kuper | Pacific Center for Island Security
Guam seems to have a tattoo of a target on its back, inked into the island’s skin by its political status and geography. We may be the tip of … Read moreThe inadequacy of the 'defense of Guam'
- Eva Cruz
I never really learned about Fuha in school until I went to the University of Guam, but I do remember my favorite drawing from the shiny brown… Read moreLasso' Fuha
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In