Lydia Palisoc Tangonan, of Yigo, died March 12 at the age of 87. Rosary is being prayed at 5:20 p.m. Monday-Thursday and weekends and at 5 p.m. Tuesday and Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 22 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

