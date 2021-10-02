Lydia Salindong Solomon, of Dededo, Sept. 24 at the age of 36. Last respects will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. A virtual Funeral Discourse will be held at 8 p.m. Oct. 4. Meeting ID: 671 682 7080. PASSCODE: iloko

