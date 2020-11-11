Mae Frances Blas died Oct. 29 at the age of 76. Last respects and viewing will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
