Magdalena Chargualaf Kuper, also known as “Nana,” of Dededo, died May 9 at the age of 85. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. July 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

