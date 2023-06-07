Magdalena “Maggie”/“Nan Nena" Perez Taitano Fausto, Familian Taitano Calistro/Watkins/Bonio/Fungo/PotPot, of Dededo, passed away June 4 at the age of 100. Mass of Intention is being said at 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from June 6-14 at the lower level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. June 17 at the upper level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church. Mass for Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. and Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries