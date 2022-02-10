Magdalena "Mag" Toves Flores, of Tamuning, formerly from Anigua, died Jan. 30 at the age of 89. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 22 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Interment will follow immediately at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Hagåtña.

