Magdalene “Lynn” Therese Cruz Sablan, Familian “Fungo”, formerly of Asan, resided in Dededo, died March 11 at the age of 65. Rosary and Mass of Intention are being offered at 6 p.m. (No Mass) from March 13-16, Mass at 6 p.m. with Rosary to follow March 17, at 5 p.m. March 17, 5 p.m. March 18, and 10 a.m. March 19 with Rosary to follow at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church, Asan. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.–noon at the Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church, Asan. Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. and will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

