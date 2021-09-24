Mahlee "Mahl" Tirow McKay, of Barrigada, died Sept. 11 at the age of 29. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 1 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Waters Catholic Church, Mongmong. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

