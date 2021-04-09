Mamerta Vargas Bruce, of Barrigada, died March 20 at the age of 102. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon April 20 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Toto. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

