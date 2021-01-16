Manuel Anthony Meno Manglona, also known as “Manny” or “Mannet," familian Pompy, formerly of Malojloj/Inarajan, died in North Carolina on Dec. 27, 2020, at the age of 34. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 19 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

