Manuel Barilla Hechanova, also known as “Mike,” of Barrigada, died June 2 at the age of 93. Last respects will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, June 18 at the Jesus Baptist Church of Guam, Barrigada. Memorial service will commence at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

Tags

Load entries