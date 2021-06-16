Manuel Barilla Hechanova, also known as “Mike,” of Barrigada, died June 2 at the age of 93. Last respects will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 18, at the Jesus Baptist Church of Guam, Barrigada. Memorial service will commence at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
