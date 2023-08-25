Manuel “Manny” Cepeda Tedtaotao, familian “Pok Pok"/"Kondo”, of Chalan Pago, passed away Aug. 20 at the age of 71. Nightly rosary is being offered at 7 p.m. at #146 Chalan Pas Maimai, Chalan Pago. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 30 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park.

