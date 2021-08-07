Manuel "Noli" Diaz Buan, of Yigo, died Aug. 1 at the age of 77. Viewing and last respects will be held from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Aug. 11 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

