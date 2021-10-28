Manuel Doria Tumanda, of Yigo, died on Oct. 20 at the age of 85. Viewing and last respects will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 8 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona. 

Tags

Load entries