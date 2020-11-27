Manuel Flores Leon Guerrero Jr., of Maina, died Nov. 9 at the age of 73. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Nov. 30 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. Cremation will follow.

