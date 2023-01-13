Manuel Manibusan Cruz, of Dededo, died Jan. 10 at the age of 70. Mass of Intentions is being said at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 430 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. Sunday, and 7 a.m. Monday until Jan. 18, at Sta. Teresita Church, Mangilao. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 - 11 a.m. Jan. 19 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

