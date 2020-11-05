Manuel Manzano Marquez, also known as “Manny/Manoling,” of Dededo, died Oct. 29 at the age of 87. Mass of Intention and rosary is being offered at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning as follows: 5:30 p.m. rosary Monday to Friday followed by 6 p.m. Mass; 4:30 p.m. rosary Saturday and Sunday followed by 5 p.m. Mass. Masses and rosaries will end on Nov. 8. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. on Nov. 23 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public Health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.
