Manuel Quinene Taitague, of Tamuning and formerly of Inalåhan, died July 30 at the age of 82. Rosary is being prayed at 5:30 p.m. nightly Monday-Friday followed by 6 p.m. Mass and at 4:30 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, followed by Mass at 5 p.m. at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m. - noon August 19 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries