Manuel Zabala DeVera, of Hågat, died September 15 at the age of 86. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 -11 a.m. October 7 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Mt. Carmel Church, Hågat. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
