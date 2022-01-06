Manuela “Lela/Manny” Gumataotao Duenas, familian Chobic/Bindan, of Barrigada, died Jan. 3 at the age of 78. Rosary and Mass are offered at St. Therese Chapel in the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña as follows: 5:30 p.m. rosary and 6 p.m. Mass Monday to Friday; 4:30 p.m. rosary and 5 p.m. Mass Saturday; and 9 a.m. rosary followed by 9:30 a.m. Mass Sunday in the main church. Last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon at the cathedral-basilica. Interment will be at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

