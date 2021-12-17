Marcelina “Cely” C. Santos, of Leyang, Barrigada, died Nov. 18 at the age of 83. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. Dec. 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
