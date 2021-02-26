Marcelino Charfauros Reyes, also known as “Max,” of Talofofo, died Feb. 23 at the age of 88. Mass of Intention is being offered at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talofofo. Mass will be held from Feb. 26-March 2 as follows: Mass on Friday, Monday, and Tuesday is being offered at 6 p.m. Mass on Saturday is being offered at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Last respects will be held from 8-10 a.m. March 3 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Tags

Load entries