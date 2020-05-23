Marcelino I. Castro, also known as “Max," Familian Kan, of Chalan Pago, and formerly of Agat, died May 20 at the age of 80. Memorial service will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Santa Rita. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

