Marcelino “Mar” Mendoza Gomez, of Dededo, passed away April 13 at the age of 83. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. May 6 at San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

