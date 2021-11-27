Marcella “Mom La” Gertrude Kintaro, of Astumbo, Dededo, died Oct. 30 at the age of 63. Nightly prayers are said at 7 p.m. starting Nov. 26 at the Ksau residence, 222 Chalan Ottot, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 30 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

