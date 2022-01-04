Marcella “Marcy” Soltowski died on Dec. 19 at the age of 74. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo at 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday (lower level)and Saturday to Sunday at 5 p.m. (upper level). Public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 5 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Cremation Services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium.
