Marcelo "Chief" Santos, of Dededo, died Nov. 25 at the age of 76. Rosary is being prayed daily at noon via Zoom. Please contact the immediate family for login information. Viewing and last respects may be paid Dec. 9 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona. Please adhere to the guidelines of our current PCOR status.

