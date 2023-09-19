Marcial I. Baba, of Hågat, formerly from Dededo, passed away Sept. 11 at the age of 70. Last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 25 followed by noon Mass at Mount Carmel Church, Hågat. Cremation services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

