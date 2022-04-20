Marciano “Ciano/Sandy” Quilenderino, of Dededo, died March 12 at the age of 95. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon April 20 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) in Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
