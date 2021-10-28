Marcos Flores Enriquez, of Dededo, died Oct. 13 at the age of 87. Viewing and last respects will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 28 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
