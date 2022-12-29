Margaret Perez Hattori-Uchima, of Chalan Pago, died Dec. 26 at the age of 57. Mass of Intention is being said at 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 a.m. & 10 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey, Chalan Pago. Last respects will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. Jan. 14 at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey, Chalan Pago. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey in Chalan Pago. Private cremation will follow at Our Lady of Peace.

