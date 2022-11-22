Margaret S. Aguon died Nov. 20 at the age of 75. Last respects will be held from 8 - 11 a.m. Dec. 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

