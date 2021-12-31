Margaret “Margie” Stiernagle, of Inalåhan, died Dec. 27 at the age of 63. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 13, 2022, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment service will held at 10 a.m. Jan. 14, 2022, at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

